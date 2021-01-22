JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,091 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

