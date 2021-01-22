Aries Wealth Management Sells 604 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,785,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.01. 709,091 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

