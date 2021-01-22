Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 3,143,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,589. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

