Fluent Financial LLC Sells 122,422 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,422 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 34,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.