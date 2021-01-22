Aries Wealth Management Takes $245,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 977,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,504. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

