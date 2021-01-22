Aries Wealth Management Sells 424 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.21. 2,486,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.45.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

