Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Sells $20,230.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director John Duncan Higgons sold 1,700 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $20,230.00.

JNCE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 806,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,202. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

