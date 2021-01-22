Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,781. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.92.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.