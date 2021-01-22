Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $158.92. 1,364,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

