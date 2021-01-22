Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

