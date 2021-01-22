Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 4,131,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,805. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

