Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

UPS traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.99. 3,124,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

