The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.28. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 90,279 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

