Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.90

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and traded as high as $44.40. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 40,273 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £143.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11.

About Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

