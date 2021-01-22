Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.31

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.71. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 348 shares.

KWHIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.