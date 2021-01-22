Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.45

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and traded as high as $45.79. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 10,472 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

