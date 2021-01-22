Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.19. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 152,358 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 60.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 139,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

