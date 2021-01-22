Sociall (SCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $187,044.16 and approximately $17.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sociall has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sociall Profile

SCL is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

