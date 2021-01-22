botXcoin Market Cap Tops $363.17 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $363.17 million and approximately $104,069.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

