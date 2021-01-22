Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Reaches $3,479.66

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,479.66 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.07 or 0.99860317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

