Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,136. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

