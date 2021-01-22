1,950 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 897.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

