Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.52. 122,299,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,441,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.