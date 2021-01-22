Fluent Financial LLC Invests $5.55 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 787,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,312. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.