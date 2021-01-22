ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 15.3%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) fell 15.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48. 7,605,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,809,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

