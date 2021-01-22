Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,494.18. The company had a trading volume of 224,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,461. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,508.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,382.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,276.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

