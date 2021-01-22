Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $735.05. The stock had a trading volume of 549,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,289. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $719.63 and its 200 day moving average is $632.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

