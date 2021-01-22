73,351 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,359,000 after buying an additional 289,783 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

