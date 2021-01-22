1,500 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.72. 208,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $149.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

