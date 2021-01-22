LUXCoin (LUX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $7,675.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.11 or 0.99882061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00322692 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00616044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003920 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,577,518 coins and its circulating supply is 10,570,285 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.