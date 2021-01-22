1irstcoin (FST) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.37 million and approximately $74,827.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00104597 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00322941 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

