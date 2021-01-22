IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.51 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $66.51 million and $15.75 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00052250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00124231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00276584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039433 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,692,049 coins and its circulating supply is 942,612,167 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

