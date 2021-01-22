Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.50 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and $35,460.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

