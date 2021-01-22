DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. 214,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,318. The company has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

