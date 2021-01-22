J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.51

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $204.51 and traded as high as $247.00. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $240.20, with a volume of 5,533,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.72. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,230.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.