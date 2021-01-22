General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.15

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $11.50. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 30,442 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85. The company has a market cap of £966.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35.

About General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

