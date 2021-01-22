Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.93. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 11,210 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a market cap of C$35.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

