MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.90

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.90 and traded as high as $52.44. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 62,521 shares trading hands.

MTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.04.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

