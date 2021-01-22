Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.07

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $21.52. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 16,811 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total transaction of C$40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,388.95. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,757,910. Insiders have sold 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $143,468 in the last three months.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

