Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.92

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $16.48. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 7,635 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

