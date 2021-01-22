Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,225 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.30. 585,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.64. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.