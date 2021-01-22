SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $309.97. 2,015,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,956. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

