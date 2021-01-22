Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $548.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

