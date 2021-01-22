Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. 1,642,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

