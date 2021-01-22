Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724,291 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $121,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 579,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,663. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.