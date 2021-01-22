Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 429,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59.

