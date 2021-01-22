Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.82. 1,977,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,862. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.