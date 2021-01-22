Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up about 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,816. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

