Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

