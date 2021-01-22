Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 148.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $4,281,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 16,936,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,686,928. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -338.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.